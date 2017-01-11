Robideaux: Policy changes saving animals’ lives

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Fewer cats and dogs are being euthanized at the Lafayette Animal Control shelter because of a policy change.

Mayor-President Joel Robideaux tells The Daily Advertiser they’re seeing “drastic reductions” in the number of animals being euthanized at the shelter on West Pont des Mouton Road.

A policy change that allows non-profit animal rescue groups to remove as many dogs and cats as they want, Robideaux said, means more “live outcomes” for animals that enter the city shelter. Those groups then adopt the animals out, often in other states where there are fewer cats and dogs available. Prior to the policy change, he said, rescue groups weren’t allowed to remove a limitless number of animals because the city would lose out on potential adoption fees.

Robideaux estimated as many as 60 percent of dogs and 40 percent of cats are leaving the Lafayette Animal Control shelter alive, a significant improvement.

“Yes, we lose out on some adoption money,” he said, “but at a $100 adoption rate, were were adopting out few animals anyway.”

The adoption fee could be lowered soon. Robideaux said he expects to present the Lafayette City-Parish Council with an ordinance in February to transition the shelter to a no-kill one. The ordinance will include lower adoption fees.

The no-kill shelter concept was high on Robideaux’s priority list when he took office a year ago. In May, he announced a partnership with a national non-profit group, Target Zero, to transition Lafayette’s animal shelter to no-kill,.

No-kill means 90 percent or more of animals in the shelter are not euthanized, Dr. Sara Pizano, Target Zero program director, said in a May news conference announcing the partnership. The group is working with Lafayette to find local and national donors, grants and partners to implement the initiative.

Also part of Robideaux’s plan is the construction of a new animal shelter that’s more conducive to showing animals in their best light, which may improve adoptions.

Former City-Parish President Joey Durel set the stage for construction of a new shelter when he asked voters to combine existing mosquito abatement and public health taxes and add animal control to the operations the new combined tax would fund. Voters approved the measure in March 2015.