St. Martinville celebrates 200th year anniversary

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The first city in Acadiana was incorporated 200 years ago in St. Martinville. City officials say they are eager to kick off their yearlong Bicentennial Celebration.

“After you’ve been around for 200 years, you want to celebrate who you are,” said Elaine Clement.

St. Martinville was incorporated on January, 30th 1817, making it one of the oldest cities in the state.

“Were the oldest city west of the Mississippi, and the third oldest city to be incorporated in the state,” said Mayor Thomas Nelson.

St. Martinville Tourism Director Elaine Clement said many of the characteristics that shaped the city back then are still relevant today.

“It’s still one of the most francophone areas in the state of Louisiana and Creole is very prevalent here.”

Clement said the bicentennial theme “Renaissance de la ville” (rebirth of the town), highlights the strong roots of the area and promotes the future of the city.

“We have some wonderful history and some wonderful buildings, and I think we wanted to come up with something that was like what do we want next? People are very invested in the town and the history and what it’s become.”

The city will kick off the year with a celebration on January, 28th at the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site.

In addition to the kick off celebration, the city will have a special Fourth of July fireworks show and Christmas parade this year.

The city’s regularly scheduled events throughout the year will also be bicentennial themed.