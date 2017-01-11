UL baseball ranked 13th in national preseason poll

(The Daily Advertiser) – The UL baseball team is ranked 13th in Perfect Game’s 2017 preseason Top 25 national rankings, which was released Wednesday.

Defending national-champion Coastal Carolina – a new member of the Sun Belt Conference, to which UL belongs – is ranked No. 24 in the same poll.

UL and Coastal Carolina are the only two Sun Belt teams ranked by Perfect Game in the preseason.

Texas Christian is ranked No. 1 in the poll, followed in order by LSU, Florida State, Florida and South Carolina.

The remainder of six through 12: Louisville, Oregon State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, Oklahoma State and North Carolina.

Last month UL was ranked No. 14 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason national poll, which also had TCU No. 1 and LSU No. 2.

Cajuns ranked No. 14 in preseason poll

UL finished 43-21 this season and hosted the NCAA Lafayette Regional, won by Arizona with a 3-1 win over the Cajuns.

Earlier this week UL pitcher Dylan Moore was named a first team preseason All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings.

Coach Tony Robichaux’s Cajuns open their 2017 season Feb. 17 against Southland Conference-member Southern Louisiana in Hammond.