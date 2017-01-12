2 Lafayette firefighters sustain minor injuries while responding to house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while fighting a house fire in Lafayette Thursday night.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said the two firefighters were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Heavy flames were coming from the utility room of the home when crews responded to the 100 block of Randolph Street around 8 p.m.

The family of five that lives in the house safely escaped from the burning home before firefighters arrived.

Neighbors alerted the family when they saw smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, Trahan said.

The utility room and carport area of the house sustained substantial fire damage.

The interior sustained heavy smoke damage.

The fire department contacted the American Red Cross to assist the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.