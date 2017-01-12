2 men indicted on murder charges in Dec. 2015 shooting

macko1 By Published: Updated:
d827745b43164c2495d925c9c5f7441a

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted two men on first-degree murder charges for a homicide from December 2015.

20-year-olds Shon Hamilton and Drayfus Bob, both of Lafayette, are charged in the death of 57-year-old Rosando Gonzales.

Both men are being held without bail.

Gonzales was found shot to death in the 600 block of Surrey Street.

The suspects are accused of jumping out of a car and shooting Gonzales while he walked on the sidewalk.

Police say the victim was seen with a large amount of money and they believe robbery was the motive.

This was originally one of the Lafayette Police Department’s cold cases.

Arrests in the case were made in October.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s