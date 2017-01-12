2 men indicted on murder charges in Dec. 2015 shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted two men on first-degree murder charges for a homicide from December 2015.

20-year-olds Shon Hamilton and Drayfus Bob, both of Lafayette, are charged in the death of 57-year-old Rosando Gonzales.

Both men are being held without bail.

Gonzales was found shot to death in the 600 block of Surrey Street.

The suspects are accused of jumping out of a car and shooting Gonzales while he walked on the sidewalk.

Police say the victim was seen with a large amount of money and they believe robbery was the motive.

This was originally one of the Lafayette Police Department’s cold cases.

Arrests in the case were made in October.