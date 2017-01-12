2nd arrest made in Texas man homicide investigation in Abbeville

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Robert Crooms, Jr. (Photo Credit: Abbeville Police Dept.)
Robert Crooms, Jr. (Photo Credit: Abbeville Police Dept.)

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A second suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in Abbeville where a Texas man was found dead in a truck has been arrested.

Robert Crooms, Jr. was taken into custody at an abandoned residence on Fairmont Street in Abbeville.

Crooms, Jr. is believed to be involved in the death of Eric Stansbury of Vidor, Texas.

Stansbury’s body was found inside his vehicle on Oak Street in Abbeville on October 25, 2016.

Crooms, Jr. was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center where he awaits bond, which is currently set at $196,500.

Lieutenant David Hardy says the FBI and other agencies are still investigating the case and more arrests and charges are anticipated.

 

