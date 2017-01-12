Acadiana Eats – The Silver Slipper Cajun Hibachi

The Silver Slipper Cajun Hibachi (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Steak Stir-Fry

Tuna Tataki

Seafood Platter

Address: 2818 LA-31, Arnaudville, LA 70512

Hours of Operation: Wednesday – Thursday: 11:00AM – 9:00PM, Friday – Saturday: 11:00AM – 10:30PM, Sunday: 10:00AM – 9:00PM, Monday – Tuesday: Closed.

