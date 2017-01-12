The Silver Slipper Cajun Hibachi (View Menu)
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Steak Stir-Fry
- Tuna Tataki
- Seafood Platter
Address: 2818 LA-31, Arnaudville, LA 70512
Hours of Operation: Wednesday – Thursday: 11:00AM – 9:00PM, Friday – Saturday: 11:00AM – 10:30PM, Sunday: 10:00AM – 9:00PM, Monday – Tuesday: Closed.
Acadiana Eats – The Silver Slipper Cajun Hibachi (Photos)
Acadiana Eats – The Silver Slipper Cajun Hibachi (Photos) x
Latest Galleries
-
Acadiana Eats – The Silver Slipper Cajun Hibachi (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Social Southern Table & Bar (Photos)
-
Duson Mobile Home Fire
-
PHOTOS: A look at Carrie Fisher through the years
-
Acadiana soldiers come home for the holidays (Photos)
-
PHOTOS: The man behind the lights of Noel Acadien au Village
-
Acadiana Eats – Hot Food Express (Photos)
-
UL bookstore burglary suspect
-
Acadiana Eats – Kirk’s U-NeedA-Butcher (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Little River Inn (Photos)
What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas on Facebook OR Twitter.
And be sure to follow Acadiana Eats on Instagram!