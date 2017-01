A Carencro man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

43-year-old Joseph Delahoussaye is charged with killing 29-year-old Rachael Alexander of Devils Lake, North Dakota.

She was found shot to death in the 100-block of Georgine Street in Duson last September.

It was first called in as a suicide.

Detectives became suspicious and later determined the victim was murdered.

Delahoussaye is being held on a $500,000 bond.