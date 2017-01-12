Eunice mother, friend accused of abusing daughter

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice mother and an acquaintance are accused of abusing her 35-year-old daughter, according to the sheriff of Acadia Parish.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said deputies were investigating a welfare concern called in by the victim’s extended family when they discovered the victim showed “physical abuse due to visible injuries and bruising.”

The victim was removed from the home in 2400 block of Perchville Road and placed in the care of other family members.

Gibson said medical records supported the claims of abuse.

Deputies obtained a warrant and arrested the victims’ mother 57-year-old Sarah Montet and her acquaintance, 45-year-old Brances Guillory, also of Eunice.

Both were charged with one count of aggravated battery and booked into the Acadia Parish jail.

Gibson says the case remains under investigation and deputies are trying to determine how long the abuse had been going on.