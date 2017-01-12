FEMA extends temporary housing program for La. flood victims

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Hundreds of Louisiana families displaced by August’s historic flooding are getting more time to stay in government-subsidized hotel and motel rooms.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency agreed Thursday to extend its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program in Louisiana through Feb. 9. The previous deadline was Jan. 17.

Roughly 2,000 families currently living in hotel and motel rooms must check out by Feb. 10 unless FEMA grants another extension at the state’s request.

FEMA says the Feb. 10 check-out date complies with a policy that limits the program to 180 days following a disaster declaration.

August’s flooding damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes in south Louisiana. FEMA also has provided flood victims with mobile homes and rental assistance.

