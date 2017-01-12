Funeral arrangements set for 75-year-old man who went missing on Christmas Day

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Funeral arrangements have been set for 75-year-old Howard Poche, the Jeanerette man who went missing on Christmas Day.
Visitation will be tomorrow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette from 8:30 a.m. until time of services.
A rosary will be recited at 11:00 tomorrow morning.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 tomorrow afternoon.
Internment will follow in St. John Cemetery.
Poche went missing on Christmas Day. The search ended three days later with the discovery of his body in a garbage can on his back porch.
Three people have been arrested in connection with his murder.