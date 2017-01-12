Harlem Globetrotters bring smiles to children in hospitals, schools during Lafayette visit

Thursday was a busy day for Harlem Globetrotter Flight Time.

He made a stop at a local Lafayette hospital as well as a local elementary school.

The Harlem Globetrotters visit hospitals across the nation for their Smile Patrol Program. Flight Time says this is for the children who are too sick to make it out to the arena to see the Globetrotters in action.

Flight Time made a stop at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette. “We just try to come by, make them feel good,” he tells News 10.

Flight Time says it is very rewarding to make the kids smile just by spinning a basketball.

Marketing Manager of Women’s and Children’s Hospital Trevis Badeaux says organizations like the Globetrotters that visit sick children in the hospital really make a difference.

“Any type of smile or sunshine they can bring to these kids and families is an amazing thing,” says Badeaux. “We truly appreciate it.”

Flight Time also stopped by Prairie Elementary school to teach 4th and 5th graders about the Globe Trotter’s Anti-bullying campaign they call the “ABC’s of Anti bullying”.

A stands for Action, B for Bravery, and C for Compassion.

Flight Time says “Being able to go to communities like these and give them something that I wasn’t able to have when I was growing up, is always fun.” He says it’s always entertaining

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Cajundome this Sunday, January 15th. Tickets are still available online. You can receive a discount by using promo code “KLFY”.