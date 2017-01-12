La. artist presents portrait of wounded EBR deputy to parents

A Louisiana artist from Bossier presented the parents of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tullier with a portrait of their son Wednesday.

The artist, JaNiece Chitty Cefalu, painted a portrait of Deputy Tullier and presented the piece to his parents, James and Mary, at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas, where Deputy Tullier has been recovering.

Tullier was shot during an ambush attack on police back in July of 2016. Three other officers were killed in that incident and two others were wounded. He has been recovering at TIRR since September of 2016.

Deputy Tullier has been making good progress in his rehabilitation at TIRR. Just after Christmas, he surprised his mother with a handwritten birthday card and was also recently able to strum on a guitar.