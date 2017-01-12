Mock crash warns Lafayette Parish students of distracted driving dangers

Thursday was a busy day for Harlem Globetrotter Flight Time. He made a stop at a local Lafayette hospital as well as a local elementary scho…
Sponsored by:
Team chairman Dean Spanos made the announcement Thursday in a letter posted on the Chargers’ Twitter account.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.