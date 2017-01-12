New Cajundome roof is ‘self-cleaning’

(The Daily Advertiser) – Like the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Lafayette’s new Cajundome roof cleans itself.

Over the past few years, mildew formed on the Cajundome’s roof, leaving unsightly black streaks over the pink surface. When money was allotted to clean and resurface the roof, administrators looked into options to stop a repeat of the black growth.

For an additional $50,000, a chemical compound that’s resistant to algae and fungus was applied to the resurfaced roof, Phil Ashurst, Cajundome operations director, said.

“The material that’s up there is designed so the things that usually accumulate will not attach themselves to the roof,” Cajundome Director Greg Davis said. “And when the rains come, it washes off.”

The product, Kymax by GAF Coatings, was applied to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. When the Cajundome staff prepared bid specifications for the roof resurfacing project, it included that as an alternate, not sure if it was affordable, but the bid came in at an affordable $50,000, he said.

The use of that material, Ashurst said, secured the Cajundome a 20-year clean warranty instead of a 10-year warranty.

If you’ve seen black splotches on the roof lately, it isn’t a recurrence of the mildew, but black ash from burning sugar cane fields.

The Cajundome roof project was part of a large-scale $21 million renovation. Cleaning and resurfacing the exterior dome and metal roofing section cost $1 million and was paid for by the sale of bonds secured with hotel and motel tax collections.