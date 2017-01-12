Opponents of Bayou Bridge Pipeline protest in Baton Rouge

Today, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a public hearing for the Bayou Bridge Pipeline permits.

The pipeline would cross 11 Louisiana parishes, including a large portion of the Atchafalaya Basin.

Environmental groups plan to protest. Local fishermen say they want the job done right.

News 10’s Dalfred Jones is covering the protest live from the Capital City.

Ben Bienvenu, the Vice President of the Louisiana Crawfish Association told News 10:

“It’s just a fight that’s everlasting. Really in truly, these companies have destroyed our whole culture. They don’t care. So what we’re trying to do is get them, if they want to come out here and leave their pipe we would like to see them come remove some spoil at the same time. Show some good faith and do something good to help, get us some water flowing.”