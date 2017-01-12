Quadriplegic looking to make history in run for State Treasurer’s seat

(KALB) – The race to replace John Kennedy as State Treasurer of Louisiana got an interesting candidate Wednesday when Derrick Edwards, a Democrat from New Orleans announced his intention to seek the seat.

Edwards, who also ran for the U.S. Senate seat eventually won by Kennedy in 2016, is a quadriplegic who at the age of 17 suffered an injury while playing high school football that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Despite that, Edwards graduated on time from high school then earned his degree in accounting at Tulane followed by a master’s degree in the same discipline at Loyola. Edwards is now an attorney in New Orleans.

“I will bring accountability and transparency to the State Treasury office,” Edwards said.

The election for State Treasurer will be held on October 14.