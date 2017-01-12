Raccoons’ sweet tooth causes relocation from wooded area

DESTREHAN, La. (AP) – Animal control in southeast Louisiana says a colony of raccoons was relocated because of their addiction to junk food.

St. Charles Animal Control supervisor Jena Troxler tells WWL-TV (http://bit.ly/2ikKBrb) Wednesday that raccoons feasted on sugary snacks from marshmallows to doughnuts in a wooded area behind the Winn Dixie and Chase Bank on Airline Highway. The raccoons were fed the snacks to keep them away from food left for 14 feral cats that also live in the area.

Troxler says she saw 31 raccoons weighing 30-40 pounds within a four-month span.

Troxler says animal control agents to trapped and relocated 16 raccoons to the Bonne Carre Spillway about five miles away. The cats, which are spayed and neutered, were not removed from the area.

Troxler warned that people should not feed wild animals.