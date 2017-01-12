The following is a release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Two Catahoula Residents Arrested On Methamphetamine Charges

(St. Martinville, LA)-This morning, following an investigation into reports of suspected illegal drug activity, Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the St. Martin and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Teams, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of St. Rita Hwy in Catahoula, LA. The search warrant was obtained following an undercover operation following the purchase of illegal drugs by a Narcotics Agent at the residence.

Following the execution of the warrant, Agents found Steven Derouselle, 35, Catahoula, and Katie Latiolais, 48, Catahoula, in possession of Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency, and materials used to package and distribute the illegal drugs. They were both subsequently arrested and charged as follows:

Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law Drug Free Zone

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule II CDS (Clonazepam)

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Following their arrest, they were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.