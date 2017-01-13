Annual Red Mass for lawyers held at Cathedral of St. John

At the beginning of each Judicial year, a special traditional mass that dates back to the 13th century is held for all who practice justice in their daily lives.

This mass is known as the Red Mass.

“At the opening of the court year, there has a been a tradition of a Red Mass,” says Darrel Papillion, the President of Louisiana State Bar Association.

The first Red Mass was held in Europe more than 700 years ago. Since then, Red Masses have been held around the world.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel says it is called a Red Mass because the original color of judges robes was red..

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was filled with members of all branches of the legal community in Lafayette Friday afternoon.

Lawyers, Judges those teaching and those studying law gathered to hear a special message from Bishop Deshotel.

Bishop Deshotel says “The ultimate source of truth and justice is God himself.”

“It’s a great opportunity for us to pause, and reflect and think about how important Jesus Christ is in our daily life,” says Justice James Genovese. “But what we have to remember is that we hope that the lord will give us grace and wisdom and knowledge and patience to be able to do out job to make sure that justice is done.””