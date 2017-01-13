Breaux Bridge Police investigating overnight attack on Agnes Drive

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a resident overnight near the Bayou Teche Apartments.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lillian Street and Agnes Drive.

Chief Rollie Cantu tells News 10 that the male victim was walking home at the time when a suspect approached him and asked for a light, then demanded money.

The victim reportedly told the suspect that he did not have any money and was attacked with a knife.

The suspect fled the scene afterwards.

Cantu says the victim was treated for minor injuries and officers are working on identifying the suspect, who the victim described as a young black male.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Breaux Bridge Police.