KINDER, La. (KLFY) – A suspect wanted in connection to the burglary of a residence in October 2016 in Jeff Davis Parish has been arrested.

Officers took Charles Wayne Ortego, 43, of Kinder, into custody on Thursday.

Ortego is charged with Felony Simple Burglary, Felony Obstruction of Justice and Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says detectives expect to make more arrest in the investigation and are working with Allen Parish Sheriff’s detectives.