Crimestoppers Welcomes Thunder to K9 Division

Lafayette Crimestoppers is pleased to bring to the citizens of Lafayette Parish, the newest member of the K-9 force for the Lafayette Sheriff’s office. Here’s Thunder who comes from the Netherlands. Thunder was paid for by Lafayette Crimestoppers, and in addition to paying the rewards when you do call the 232-TIPS line, we also use the money we collect to help police officers and help the department buy things they need to make their jobs better, and hopefully make Lafayette and Lafayette Parish a safer place to live. Thunder is a trained dog. He does two things. He’ll assist the officers for building searches and traffic stops. But also, in narcotics, in trying to find contraband in the jails. On behalf of Lafayette Crimestoppers, we thank you for your support.

Advertisement