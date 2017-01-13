Diocese of Lafayette honors 94 at MLK Award Ceremony

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Many events will be held over the weekend to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Friday Night, to kickoff the celebration, dozens honored those who received the MLK Award at St John’s Cathedral.

The Diocese of Lafayette honored 94 people during it’s annual Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Mass and Award Ceremony.

“When you think about reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, everything that he did was centered around the church,” said Director of Black Catholic Ministries Stephanie Bernard, “So it is more than befitting to have a celebration in a church.”

Mary Ozene is a past award recipient.

She and her husband received the award right before he passed.

Now, every time she looks at it, it reminds her of their life together.

“I was very honored to receive that award,” said Ozene, “And with my husband being deceased I look at it every day because it bring memory back with he and I doing things together, we always did work together in our ministries.”

There’s a full slate of events this weekend to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

The king center will host a music extravaganza starting at 1 p.m. followed by an MLK Pagent on Saturday.

Sunday, the annual parade will begin at the MLK Center at 3 p.m.

“We think that putting this program together and keeping it going year after year after year continues to educate not only the people who know what’s going on, but the younger generation coming behind us,” said Lafayette fire chief and MLK committee member Robert Benoit.

On Martin Luther King Day, events will begin at 8:30 at the MLK Center with the raising of the flag and celebrations will continue throughout the day.

