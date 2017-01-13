Lafayette Police investigating overnight shooting on Moss Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Lafayette.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Moss Street at 1:05 a.m.

A 27-year old male victim was found in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas says the investigation is ongoing as detectives work on following leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lafayette Police of Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.