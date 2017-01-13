LSU WR Malachi Dupre to enter the NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Malachi Dupre announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he would be foregoing his senior season at LSU to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Monday, January 16. Dupre led the Tigers in receiving yards in 2016 with 593 on 41 catches. He also added three touchdowns and averaged 14.5 yards per catch.

LSU recruited the five-star prospect from John Curtis High School in 2013. Dupre made the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2014 leading the team with 22.7 yards per catch.