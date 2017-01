LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery in Lafayette.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said Ricardo Dupre is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Jan. 9 in the 100 block of Canal Street.

Anyone with any information about Dupre’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232 -8477.