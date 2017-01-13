MLK Day Activities in Acadiana

1280x720_60118c00-juuwk-1

The following is a list  of activities and programs for January 14-16, 2017, from the  Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Lafayette:

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Musical Extravaganza                                                      1:00 p.m.

Martin Luther King Youth Pageant                                    4:00 p.m.

 

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Martin Luther King Holiday Parade                                    3:00 p.m.

Parade Marshal:  Mrs. Mathilda Martin

The parade will start at the Martin Luther King Center, 309 Cora Street and process down MLK Memorial Parkway (Willow Street) and conclude at the Clifton Chenier Center/Church of Philadelphia.

Individuals or groups desiring to participate in the parade are requested to contact Robert Benoit at 337-291-8704.

 

Monday, January 16, 2017

Flag Raising/Opening Activities                                        8:30 a.m.

Community Luncheon Program                                      11:45 a.m.

Recognition of Holiday Event Sponsors

Medical/Health Screenings

Voter Registration

Display Booths/Exhibits

Evening Commemorative Program                                   6:00 p.m.

Featured Speaker:         Dr. Logan C. Hampton

President, Lane College

Jackson, Tennessee

 

Kaplan 

Beginning Sat, 1/14/2017 at 7:30 am. New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church youth & men fellowship will clean up along MLK Drive beginning at Kaplan City Hall.

On Mon, 1/16/2016 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the church will serve a fee meal of red beans, rice, and fried chicken.

Following the meal there will be a march honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. starting at the Kaplan Police Department and will continue down Cushing Avenue, to MLK Drive and ending at New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church.

A program in honor of Dr. King will immediately follow the march.

New Beginnings Primitive Baptis Church, 622 E Veteran Memorial Drive Kaplan, LA 70548.

For more information call

Marcy Hopkins 337-400-8783

Mary Celestine 337-522-995

