NOPD: Women tried to use card of man who’s been missing for two weeks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – Police are looking to two women they believed tried to use the credit card of a missing man.

Officials said Karima Peters, 34, and Brittany Pinera, 31, have been named as persons of interest in the investigation connected to Mark Bakotic II.

Bakotic, 21, was last seen Dec. 30, 2016 around 11 p.m. at the Republic Night Club in the Warehouse District. Police said several of Bakotic’s friends said he had taken a narcotic before he wandered off from the club in the 800 block of South Peters Street.

Police added Bakotic’s credit cards have been used at several locations around the city, including Magnolia Discount on N. Claiborne Avenue on Dec. 30, around 2:40 a.m. Police said surveillance shows Peters and Pinera leaving the store in a black Acura after trying to use Bakotic’s cards.

Anyone with information on Peters, Pinera of Bakotic is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.