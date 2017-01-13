St. Landry Parish deputies seeking suspect from late night armed robbery

ST LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) – Deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed a business overnight.

Deputies responded to the Highway 167 Truck Stop around 11:40 Thursday night after getting a call about an armed robbery.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an unidentified suspect entered the truck stop and robbed the business at gun point.

The suspect was able to get away with a small amount of cash when he fled on foot into a wooded area just west of the business.

Witnesses described the suspect as a younger black male wearing light colored blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black hooded jacket.

He was also wearing a tan colored baseball cap on and a green cloth covering his face at the time.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS.