UL coach Hudspeth welcomes fifth child

Tim Buckley, The Daily Advertiser Published:
(Photo courtesy: The Daily Advertiser)
(Photo courtesy: The Daily Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – The message from UL football coach Mark Hudspeth arrived Thursday afternoon.

Less than a month before the NCAA’s Feb. 1 National Signing Day, it even had a recruiting-related side note.

Texted Hudspeth: “Good news! Welcome to the world …. Rocky Nash Hudspeth. 8 lbs 3 oz. 1st member of the 2034 signing class!!!!”

The newborn is Hudspeth’s fifth child, and the third youngster for him and wife Tyla along with sons Captain and Major.

Hudspeth also has two older children, son Gunner – who played in his first game as a Ragin’ Cajun quarterback this past season – and daughter Carley.

