UPDATE: Escaped Iberia Parish inmate reportedly caught

UPDATE: Rocky Lecamus has reportedly been caught.

_____________________________

IBERIA PARISH (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an inmate who escaped early this morning.

Captain Wendell Raborn tells News 10 that Rocky Lecamus escaped from the parish jail at 6:50 a.m. while he was working in the fleet maintenance shop.

Lecamus reportedly escaped by stealing an unmarked vehicle.

The vehicle was located at 7:28 a.m. on Duchamp Road in St. Martin Parish.

Iberia and St. Martin Parish deputies are currently searching the area near LA 182.

Rocky Lecamus is described as a white male standing 6’3′ and weighing 180 lbs.

He was wearing green clothing at the time of his escape.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.