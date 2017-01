Small towns are the best. They’re an escape from the hustle and bustle of its nearby major city. Small towns are usually filled with picturesque views and friendly people and these 7 small towns are just that. Below, in no particular order, are 7 of the best small towns in Louisiana.

1. Breaux Bridge Mandy/Flickr Nicknamed “The Crawfish Capital of the World,” Breaux Bridge is the birthplace of popular dish crawfish etoufee. Located on the Bayou Teche, this city offers beautiful scenic views of the bayou.

2. Abbeville Madeleine Hebert/Flickr Abbeville takes pride in two things: oysters and omelettes. Visitors can dine at one of the many oyster bars in town and once a year people from all over to take part in the annual Giant Omelette Festival where chefs prepare a 5,000-egg omelette.

3. Abita Springs ctj71081/Flickr This picturesque little town was originally a Choctaw Indian village, named after the medicinal springs nearby. Take a tour of the Abita Springs Brewery and then head over to the Abita Mystery House Museum for a truly quirky experience.

4. Covington Peter Clark/Flickr Located just north of New Orleans, this historical community is home to an eclectic mix of art galleries, specialty shops, boutiques, and restaurants.

5. Opelousas Maren/Flickr Louisiana’s third oldest city is rich with history. Explore Antebellum buildings like “The Hidden Capital of Louisiana” which served as the governor’s mansion during the Civil War. The city also has a deep history with zydeco music, and there’s almost always a festival to celebrate this uniquely Louisiana genre of music.

6. St. Francisville Shanna Riley/Flickr Known for its small town quiet life, St. Francisville is the place to go when you want to relax on a front porch with a cold drink. Tour one of the many plantations in the area, or visit Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge for a nature fix.