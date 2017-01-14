DOTD prepares for busy year with I-49, I-10 projects

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The state’s transportation task force is looking at ways to fund and grow its system in order to build new infrastructure.

The group is looking to fund some $700 million in upgrades system wide–to include roads, bridges, and the department of motor vehicles.

“If we’re going to develop and the build the system that we know we really need and deserve in this state, it’s going to take an investment of that magnitude,” said Shawn Wilson, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

Wilson says the task force made several other suggestions to Gov. John Bel Edwards. Suggestions that would align with the state’s transportation plan.

“We also said lets look at vehicle registration for trucks and commercial vehicles, and look at permits for commercial vehicles,” said Wilson. “We also said lets increase the aviation fuel tax that goes directly to airports.”

Wilson says the group would be tasked with helping move projects along–such as the I-49 connector, a project that is currently still in the environmental phase.

“We’re right now vetting a number of recommendations that we received from the public,” said Wilson.

Wilson says they’ve added more time to the process due to the community’s concerns, however, he says they’ve already started preparing for the next big project.

“We’re about to embark on a major widening of I-10 from I-49 to Achatafalaya Basin,” said Wilson.

Wilson says the first phase of the project was awarded last year for $125 million.

“It’s going to go toward widening three lanes from I-10 to Breaux Bridge,” said Wilson. “We awarded just this week the second phase from Henderson to the Atchafalaya Basin and that’s about a $54 million project.”

Wilson says the first phase of the project is expected to begin late March.

“We’ll maintain two lanes of traffic the entire time,” said Wilson. “We’re going to be rebuilding some bridges and we’re going to fix some of the surface streets under the interstate in Henderson; making roundabouts there to make that effective.”

According to Wilson, the project is expected to take about 2-3 years.