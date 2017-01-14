Woman dies in crash after car lands in pond in St. Landry Parish crash

St. Landry Parish – Friday night, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single fatal crash that occurred on LA Highway 104 west of U.S. 190 in St. Landry Parish.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 19 year-old Shelby Bersuder of Baton Rouge.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Bersuder was driving east on LA Highway 104 approaching a right curve and failed to negotiate the curve, crossed the centerline, and overcorrected.

Police say the vehicle entered a south ditch, struck a levee for a crawfish pond, overturned, and came to rest on its roof in the pond.

Bersuder, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, according to police.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor, and standard toxicology tests are pending.