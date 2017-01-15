Lafayette native Mathilda Martin reigns as 2017 MLK Parade Marshal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The city of Lafayette held their annual MLK Day parade Sunday.

News Tens Emily Giangreco attended the event and spoke with this year’s Parade Marshal Mathilda Martin about how this annual tradition honors a man who left his mark on our country.

“Well the streets are filled with people and music as the annual MLK Parade takes its place through Lafayette to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr.”

Sunday was the annual Martin Luther King Parade and Lafayette resident Mathilda Martin made history as only the second female parade marshal. Martin says this parade is a great way to commemorate Dr. King.

Mathilda Martin said: “He said we should all come together in one accord. So today, this afternoon, we are in one accord, everybody’s together and it’s our responsibility as adults to give it to the kids. To make the kids aware that when I came up with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., there were two fountains downtown and it’s not like that anymore, that was his focus. For everybody to be equal on one accord.”

The streets were filled with residents, as the parade made it’s way through Lafayette.

Carl Martin said: “It’s great that every year, annually, we do this and I’m excited about it, excited to be here.”

The parade began at the MLK Center and ended at the Church of Philadelphia in North Lafayette. And as beads, candy, and stuffed animals were thrown to parade goers, it reminded them this is exactly what Dr. King fought for.

Carl Martin said: “It’s about people gathering and just remembering. It’s great to at least once, one day per year, to focus on just this. Just taking action and commemorating peaceful protests.”

Reporting in Lafayette Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.