Lafayette Police: No shooting at Sunday’s MLK Parade

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say contrary to reports of a shooting at Sunday’s MLK Parade, that nothing of the sorts happened.

The KLFY newsroom has received dozens of calls in the past several hours from some parade goers who said they were told to run because shots had been fired near the corner of Cora and Willow Streets.

When we reached out to Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff, his swift response was “NEGATIVE, that never happened.”

Just after 8 p.m. we received a phone call from a woman who said she was walking her dog along the parade route.

She told us the dog started barking and scared a few people who then took off running.

The woman concluded that since her dog was a pit bull, whom she described as “super, super sweet who only wanted to play,” that it may have intimidated some parade goers who felt threatened and ran.