Lafayette Police: No shooting at Sunday’s MLK Parade

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(KLFY)
(KLFY)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say contrary to reports of a shooting at Sunday’s MLK Parade, that nothing of the sorts happened.

The KLFY newsroom has received dozens of calls in the past several hours from some parade goers who said they were told to run because shots had been fired near the corner of Cora and Willow Streets.

When we reached out to Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff, his swift response was “NEGATIVE, that never happened.”

Just after 8 p.m. we received a phone call from a woman who said she was walking her dog along the parade route.

She told us the dog started barking and scared a few people who then took off running.

The woman concluded that since her dog was a pit bull, whom she described as “super, super sweet who only wanted to play,” that it may have intimidated some parade goers who felt threatened and ran.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s