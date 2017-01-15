Man shot during drive-by in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) An unidentified male was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon during a drive-by shooting outside the King’s Mart convenience store in Abbeville.

Police say the shooting happened just after noon in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The victim reportedly ran to a nearby apartment complex seeking help.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Nobody inside the store was hurt although several of those bullets struck the store front.

The windows were also shot out of aN SUV parked near the store, police said.