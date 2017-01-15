Nanny caught on camera burning 2-year-old boy with curling iron

Following another crime story tonight….A New York nanny is accused of deliberately burning a toddler with a hot curling iron.

The incident was all caught on video on the family’s nannycam.

Reporter N-J Burkett has the story.

“There was no way that I was going to allow that to happen, right? Like, I told her immediately that I’m going to call the police.”

ANGELA PERSAUD WAS FURIOUS…WHEN SHE AND HER HUSBAND NOTICED THE BURNS ON HER SON’S XANDER’S FINGERS AND LEGS.

THE BOY TOLD THEM THEY CAME FROM THIS–A RED, HOT CURLING IRON.

WHEN THEY ROLLED BACK THEIR NANNY CAM VIDEO, THEY WERE HORRIFIED.

“You see her with the curling iron. She tests it to make sure it’s hot and then when he jumps because it burns him she continues to touch his foot again and then goes for his hands a few times.”

DETECTIVES ARRESTED THE BOY’S NANNY…21-YEAR-OLD NOSIPHO NXUMALO OF HARLEM AND CHARGED HER WITH ASSAULT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SHE LATER ADMITTED SHE BECAME FRUSTRATED WITH XANDER AND TRIED TO DISCIPLINE HIM.

“IT WAS A LONG WEEK AND I WAS TIRED,” SHE IS QUOTED AS SAYING. “THE CHILD WOULDN’T LISTEN, SO I WANTED TO DISCIPLINE HIM WITH THE IRON, SO I BURNED HIM WITH IT” [Notes:END QUOTE]

“She did say ‘It was very frustrating. He was being bad earlier.’ She said he hit her earlier. Well, he’s going to be three, you know. There’s a reason why they call it the terrible two’s. They do that a lot.”

XANDER WILL TURN THREE NEXT WEEK.

ALTHOUGH HE WAS NOT SERIOUSLY BURNED AND WAS NOT HOSPITALIZED, HIS FAMILY SAYS HE SEEMS SHAKEN BY THE INCIDENT.

ANGELA SAYS THE NANNY HAD WORKED FOR THEM FOR JUST A FEW WEEKS, BUT TONIGHT, SHE’S WORRIED.

“It’s the most disgusting thing. I mean, you see someone physically…someone you trust. This isn’t something that just happened once. So, my heart skips beats because I don’t know what I don’t know.”