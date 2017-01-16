7-year-old Kenner boy saves babysitter’s family from fire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – DeShawn Labarriere is like any typical 7-year-old; ready to play.

But his actions early Saturday morning has friends and family calling him a little hero.

“A lot of fire started before I woke up,” explained DeShawn.

DeShawn’s mother, Brittany Labarriere, explained she had dropped him off at the babysitters home around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Hours later, she got a call that there had been a fire.

“Words can’t explain, thank god I live right around the corner,” said Labarriere.

Deshawn was sleeping on a sofa next to the wall where the fire started.

“I thought I heard like fireworks, but who could shoot fireworks late at night like that?,” explained DeShawn. “It was fire.”

So he said he got up, put a blanket over his head to protect himself and began helping wake everyone up in the house.

“Banging on the door so hard that everybody woke up and then we ran outside,” said DeShawn.

Brittany Labarriere believes her son had a guardian angel.

“I know my dad was with him, my dad was there,” she said.

Her father was Lt. Joseph Labarriere; a Kenner volunteer Firemen for 30 years and a Harbor Police officer for 35 years. Less than a year ago he passed away of lung cancer.

“My father always instilled fire safety and what to do in case of an emergency,” said Labarriere.

Kenner Fire Department Chief John Hellmers said he’s glad to see a legacy of safety being carried on by his late friend’s grandson.

“It’s rewarding for my men and women of the department to know the importance when they’re out teaching fire education, that is really our best to do as fire prevention,” said Chief Hellmers

Five lives saved by 7-year-old who listened to those lessons.