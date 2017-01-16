Evening commemoration celebrates the life and legacy of MLK

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The activities and programs celebrating Martin Luther King Junior’s life continued into the evening on Monday.

Through music, speeches and reflection, this year’s MLK commemoration program continued. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for 32 years and program attendee Maryann Pierre said she has been to all 32 programs.

“Good man, really good man in everything that he did and say,” Pierre said.

The MLK Holiday Committee put on the entire weekend of activities and programs. Monday’s commemoration included presentations by the Acadiana Ecumenical Choir and members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

MLK Committee Chairman Gerald Boudreaux says as a way to honor Dr. King’s love of education, the committee selected Logan Hampton, the president of Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee as the featured speaker.

” What we’ve attempted to do was get university presidents, people who understand what the mission was then and how do we apply it now,” Boudreaux said.

As 2017 is just beginning, Boudreaux says the fight for unity doesn’t end.

“We show love through controversy, we show love when we have the floodings, and we come out together as one and that’s what keeps the dream going,” Bourdreaux said.