Kaplan residents honor MLK with march

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – Residents walked through the streets of Kaplan to remember the powerful messages of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It is more significant and more sentimental to do it through way of a march,” said Pastor Ernest Williams.

New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church in Kaplan held its annual MLK march Monday.

“Everybody wants to live in peace and in harmony and we’re pushing towards that goal,” said Pastor Williams.

Pastor Ernest Williams said he can still remember the days when MartinLuther King Jr. was alive and fighting for equality.

“I was a kid, I was a child, eight, nine years old but I can still remember those marches, those sit-ins and the hangings and the lynchings. Those things are etched in my mind and in my heart.”

Tyra Francis participates in the march each year. She said it’s an honor to carry on one of Dr. King’s practices in today’s society.

“He fought for equality and with us having this march every year it helps us take that one step forward to get better and come together as a community and as a society.”

Williams said those same values Dr. King fought for back then are still relevant today.

“When I reflect on then and I fast forward to this time and generation we see some of the same things happening.”

Williams said he hopes peace can continue to unite our communities for many generations to come.

“We can help our cause for our generation, so yes it’s very significant now this whole peace effort. We can still effect change through the method of peace.”