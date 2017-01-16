Loreauville residents honor MLK

For more than three decades, one church organization has celebrated the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. With a symbolic march, and a program at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

For the past 33 years, event coordinator, Joyce Sorrell has led the group on a march from Loreauville Park, to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Sorrell says in their 33 years of existence, the participants in the march have not been as diverse as she would like. So she extends a warm welcome to the entire community to join them next year.