Man walks from New York City to Austin, Texas in 8 months

AUSTIN, TX. (KXAN) — After eight months, a man completed a trip of a lifetime in Austin Saturday afternoon.

Michael De La Rosa traveled from New York City to Austin — all on foot. De La Rosa began his journey on May 24 and on the 240th day, he stepped foot at the state Capitol.

During adolescence, De La Rosa was diagnosed with clinical depression and is using the trip as a chance to re-discover who he is. He is also using this trip to also raise the awareness of mental health across the country.

“I have met a lot of individuals who battle mental illnesses. They felt happy that I was able to share mine and not to be afraid. And they expressed their battle with it and how they tried to overcome it,” De La Rosa said.

Now that De La Rosa has arrived in Austin, he says he might not leave the city. He hopes to possibly enroll in school and study finance or psychology, if he can find an affordable place to live.

