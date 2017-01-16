National organization repairs flood-damaged homes in Derby Heights

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – On this day of service, several AmeriCorps members from across the country came together to repair six flood-damaged homes in the Derby Heights community.

“They’ve gotten a lot done in a short amount of time and I’m very, very appreciative,” said Derby Heights resident, Gregory Davis Jr.

Painting homes, washing gutters, and electrical work are just some ways the AmeriCorps members helped to make the flood-damaged homes look new again.

“We choose projects across the country to repair the homes of low-income homeowners,” said Caroline Blakely, who is in charge of leading the project.

Blakely says the service project isn’t just limited to MLK day.

“Members of AmeriCorps come here for a full week of service,” said Blakely. “We kick it off today in honor of Martin Luther King and we actually have about 100 workers here.”

The workers came from near and far. For many residents, they say the helpful men and women saved them a great deal.

“They’re angels, that’s all I can say, they’re angels,” said Derby Heights resident, Betty Sam.

Sam says her prayers were answered the moment she started to see her home come together again.

“It’s not all done; but I know, I see it, I see it just coming to life again,” said Sam.

Which she says is a positive step in recovery that shines a light on just how strong the Acadiana community is.

“What happened to us, it could happen to anybody, but you live through it,” said Sam. “First of all, you feel like a victim and then you start feeling victorious.”

The AmeriCorps members will work throughout the week to finish repairing homes in Derby Heights.

The group is also doing some remodeling work at a local boys and girls club.