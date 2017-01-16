Slidell homeowner shoots, kills man behaving erratically in yard

The Associated Press Published:

SLIDELL, La. (AP) – A Slidell area homeowner fatally shot a man behaving erratically in his front yard.

Media outlets report that St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said the shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Deputies were sent to the scene of a disturbance in Ozone Woods subdivision. The homeowner said the man was acting erratically in his yard and confronted him.

The sheriff’s department said the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation

Sheriff Randy Smith is expected to publicly address the shooting Tuesday.

