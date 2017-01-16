State trooper injured in hit-and-run accident in East Baton Rouge Parish

The Associated Press Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana state trooper was injured when his patrol car was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2jXNOCq ) reports that the accident occurred Sunday afternoon in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers are asking for assistance in locating the driver of the car.

The driver rear-ended the trooper’s patrol car and another car.  The trooper had minor injuries.

Based on witness descriptions, troopers believe that the suspect’s vehicle is a red or maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser or Chevrolet HHR and was being driven by a man. The vehicle should also have heavy front-end damage.

