Family devastated after toddler killed during MLK parade in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) – An Abbeville family is grieving tonight after their relative, 1-year-old Paige Levine, was killed at the Martin Luther King parade in Abbeville on Monday.

Family members recall the tragic moments shortly after Paige Levine was hit and killed by a truck pulling a float during the parade.

“We’re feeling…lost for words, but everybody got to be strong for each other,” said Abbeville resident, Chavez Waters.

“I couldn’t even get to her in time and when I grabbed her I just took off running and I hopped in the first car I saw and I went straight to the hospital,” said Waters’ sister.

Shocked and hurt is how the child’s family is feeling.

Waters, who claims to be a cousin of Paige, says what started out as a time of celebration turned chaotic very quickly.

“My cousin had more than one baby on her. She was holding my baby and watching her own at the same time, but she (Paige) just took off instantly,” said Waters.

Waters says Paige tripped as she went under a truck for a piece of candy.

Waters’ sister says she was right there when it all unfolded.

“It was her mama and me and we were helping my children and her babies catch the candy, and I bent down to help them pick up the candy and when I looked up she was already by the truck. I couldn’t even get to her in time,” said Waters’ sister.

It’s a tragic incident that the family believes could’ve been prevented.

Waters says it hurts more than ever knowing that it could’ve been his own child.

“If the city would’ve put the barricades like they usually do, cause they really didn’t put them this year, and being that that happen my daughter isn’t going back to no parade no more,” said Waters.

Family friend, Betty Greene, agrees that barricades being in place could’ve possibly prevented the child’s life from being taken so soon.

A tragedy that has not only affected the family, but has taken a toll on the driver as well.

“The man that did it it’s really not his fault cause he couldn’t see the little child, the truck was high,” said Greene.

Family members tell us Paige would’ve celebrated her second birthday next month.

Abbeville Police Lt. David Hardy says, as of now, no charges will be filed against the driver of the truck.