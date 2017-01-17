Family identifies toddler who died after being hit by MLK float

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Family members have identified the child who was killed after being hit by a float during a MLK parade yesterday.

A cousin of the child told News 10’s Jade Choyce the child was 1-year-old Paige Levine.

Levine’s identity was confirmed by Abbeville Police Lt. David Hardy.

As of right now, no arrests have been made in the case and it remains under investigation.

A vigil will be held tonight at 6 p.m. near the intersection of MLK Drive and Kibbe Street, where the accident happened.