KLFY News 10 Joins Nexstar Media Group

Acquisition creates nation’s second largest television broadcaster

KLFY Published:
nexstar-logo-black2

 

KLFY is excited to announce that is now a part Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Broadcast Group completed its acquisition of our former company, Media General, Inc., to form Nexstar Media Group; now the nation’s second largest television broadcaster.

The Nexstar Media Group is one of the nation’s leading creators and distributors of local news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and network programming.

This includes content through broadcast and digital platforms.

KLFY will continue our commitment to bringing you the best coverage for Acadiana; just as you’ve come to expect when allowing us into your homes each day.

Read below for the full news release from our new parent company, Nexstar Media Group: CLICK HERE 

